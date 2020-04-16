JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Celebrates Giorno’s Birthday with Trippy Artwork

The latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure followed the story of Giorno Giovanna and his crew of Stand Users as they attempted to change the course of Italy’s trajectory by taking over the Passione mafia and an animator on the series has decided to celebrate the birthday of the Golden Wind wielder with a trippy sketch! Giorno was considered a Joestar thanks to being the son of Dio Brando, whose head was resting on the body of Jonathan Joestar, the first protagonist of the franchise who died in his final battle against the malevolent vampire that would return in the future!

Giorno’s Golden Wind set itself apart from the other Joestar Stands by having the ability to not only deliver a series of rapid fire, machine gun punches, but also has the unique power to transform inorganic objects into living and breathing organisms. Throughout the fifth season of the anime, Giorno found a number of different ways to ingeniously use this power to help him win some life or death battles against enemy Stand Users! Close to the end of the season, Giorno’s Stand was given an upgrade and became Golden Wind Requiem, making it easily one of the most powerful Stands ever introduced in the history of the franchise! Should Giorno appear once again down the line of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it will be interesting to see how the new “don” of the Passione mafia has changed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kohei Ashiya shared this colorful and idiosyncratic sketch that not only portrays the star of the season in Giorno Giovanna but also the cast of heroes and villains that he meets along the way, making for one of the strongest installments of the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

What do you think of this sketch celebrating the birthday day of the son of Dio Brando? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!