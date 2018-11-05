‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Introduces Bucciarati’s Gang

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind brought Giorno even deeper into the criminal underworld after he passed Polpo’s test and officially joined Passione under Bruno Bucciarati.

This means that fans were introduced to Bucciarati’s gang of strong Stand users in the latest episode, and they are just as intense and wild as one would expect.

Before Giorno and Bruno arrive to meet them, fans see a small scene introducing a bit of their quirkiness as they wait around in a cafe. Narancia Ghirga (voiced by Daiki Yamashita) is learning math from Pannacotta Fugo (voiced by Junya Enoki), but is not retaining much of the teachings. This angers Fugo and he stabs Narancia in the face with a fork. Narancia retaliates by pointing a knife to Fugo’s neck.

This hilariously doesn’t get too much attention from the other two members of the gang, Guido Mista (voiced by Kousuke Toriumi) and Leone Abbachio (voiced by Junichi Suwabe). Mista’s quirk is that he doesn’t look choosing from things that come in fours. He believes it’s bad luck for someone to choose from four options, and is upset that they were served four slices of cake. Abbachio, not even listening to any of them as he has a pair of headphones on, just eats one of the pieces.

While Abbachio doesn’t do much here, his big role comes when Giorno and Bruno arrives. He urinates into a teacup and forces Giorno to drink it as a form of hazing for this new member of the group. He doesn’t trust Girono in the slightest, but at the end of the episode Giorno puts himself in danger to give Abbachio an opening.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.