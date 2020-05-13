JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Realistic with Stunning Bruno Artwork

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was unique in that the fifth season of the franchise often felt like the latest Joestar wasn't the protagonist, but rather that Bruno Bucciarati was and this one fan artist recognizes this with some truly fantastic art that depicts this Passione member in real life detail! Though JoJo might seem like one of the anime franchises that would be impossible to translate into the real world, but that didn't stop a feature length film from being created from the fourth season of Diamond Is Unbreakable!

Bruno Bucciarati, with his Stand of Sticky Fingaz (or Zipper Man), stuck out from the rest of his friends that were attempting a hostile takeover of the Passione mob from the villainous Stand User in Diavolo. Though Bruno was definitely the brains of the operation, his smarts simply weren't enough to save his own life as the finale of Golden Wind saw him losing his life during the big battle against the wielder of King Crimson! Having been kept alive thanks to the abilities of the Golden Wind, Bucciarati was able to lead his friends to victory from an undead state. While he might not have been a Joestar, Bruno certainly lived up to their legacy!

Reddit Artist Iahme2 shared this realistic take on Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind that does a fantastic job of bringing the Stand user's unique aesthetic to the real world, despite how unbelievable his outfit and hair style might appear:

Each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure walks us through a new generation of Joestar and a fresh batch of Stand Users, both good and evil, to get to know along the way of their adventures. While Golden Wind helped boost the popularity of the franchise that was created by Hirohiko Araki, a sixth season, that would prospectively follow the story line of Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed. We're crossing our fingers that an announcement will be made sooner rather than later!

