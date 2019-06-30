JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5 Teases Finale With Special Episode Announcement

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is nearly at its end as Giorno and the rest of the Bucciarati Gang are finally fighting against the Passione Boss Diavolo, but the series will soon hit a wall. With 39 episodes overall, the series was scheduled to end with the end of the Spring 2019 season. But due to a scheduling conflict, the final episodes will have to air at another time. Reports sprouted up earlier this week about a one-hour special, and now we know the content of this special episode.

According to listings noted by @macchalion on Twitter, the special episode will actually be Episodes 38 and 39 airing together on July 28th.

To clear up on the one-hour episode airing on July 28th:

July 5th – Episode 37 will air, usual time

July 28th – Episode 38 and 39 will air as one, from 8PM to 9PM, Japanese timezone This is because the cour will end on July 5th and JoJo’s spot on Fridays will be taken by ⬇️ https://t.co/0jG9Cp1Ldb — mag 🐞 (@macchalion) June 28, 2019

Episode 36 of the series will air on Friday, July 5th at its standard timeslot, but this marks the end of the series’ cour. Meaning that another anime will be taking this slot shortly after. Due to the various special recap episodes giving the staff time to catch up with the series, Tokyo MX found a new timeslot to air the final two episodes of the series together.

This means that after July 5th, fans of the series will have to wait unfortunately have to wait until Sunday, July 28th to see the final two episodes of Golden Wind. While it’s not content taking place after the series as fans had hoped when they first heard about this one-hour special, at least it guarantees that fans will get to see the final episodes in a pretty slick way. With this one hour finale tying the two episodes together, it’s going to make for a great final battle with Diavolo.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.