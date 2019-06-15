JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Shares Surprising Opening Theme Update

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has reached its final stage as the Passione Gang’s boss, Diavolo, has been fully revealed and the anime is gearing up for the final battle with Giorno and the rest of the Bucciarati Gang. With the series setting itself up for the final slate of episode, David Production has thrown in one big and surprising piece of flair that fans have absolutely loved.

In the latest episode of the series, the opening theme starts up as usual. But as it continues, it’s soon interrupted by Diavolo delivering an intense speech in Italian to Giorno before the theme ends.

Diavolo was revealed to be the full identity behind Doppio’s other intense personality. In a battle against Polnareff in the last episode, it was revealed just how strong Diavolo was out in the open. The theme song interruption uses Diavolo’s King Crimson to halt Giorno at one point in the sequence. Fans see Diavolo walk around in his special time space, and threatens Giorno in Italian with the following speech:

“No one can escape the fate that was chosen for them. All that remains is the end, where you all will perish. Eternal greatness only exists only within itself. Sing a song of sorrow in a world where time has vanished.”

The coolest part of this interruption, however, is that once it’s over it goes back into the standard opening theme sequence where Diavolo fights against Giorno as the theme song comes to an end. With the final episode of this season fast approaching, fans can’t wait to see what is coming next. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have loved how much care David Production has put into each iteration of the series, and this has to be one of the coolest spins on the anime yet.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.