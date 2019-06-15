JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Switches Bodies in this Hilarious Your Name Mash-Up

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has some of the most unique powers and abilities in all of action manga and anime, and because of this, fans have noticed its influences or references in plenty of other major properties. It’s often more accidental and meme worthy than not, and the latest episode of the series instantly had fans connect the dots between this series and one of the most popular anime films of all time, Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name.

The latest episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind had the characters swapping bodies with the power of one of Dio’s arrow remnants, and fans celebrated this with a hilarious mash-up with the body swapping Your Name. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @kinnikusuberu shared the above mash-up to Twitter, and it takes on the most hilarious swap of the latest episode. When the power of the arrow is unleashed in Episode 34 of the series, the people around the colosseum all pass out and wake up in another body. This includes Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang, and they all wake up in one another’s bodies. Narancia and Giorno trade places, and they’re relatively fine.

But Trish and Mista lose their minds the most in each other’s bodies. Trish wakes up and hates how much Mista smells and how little he seems to care for his body. Mista, meanwhile, can’t help but grope his breasts and lament the lack of his usual parts. This scene happens in Your Name as well (hence the hilarious mash-up), but it’s given a much more suitable JoJo edge here and taken to the next hilarious level.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

If you aren’t familiar with Your Name, you should know that the film is one of the most successful anime features of all-time. Your Name is a beautiful, nostalgic love story between two star-crossed lovers. It follows two high school students after they discover they spontaneously switch bodies. Rather than panic, the pair find a way to work out their supernatural exchanges and begin to fall for one another. But, when the phenomena comes to an abrupt halt, the would-be lovers learn how cruel both fate and time can truly be.