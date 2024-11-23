JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands Previews First Official Merch (And It Stands Tall)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s biggest reason for its longevity isn’t just thanks to creator Hirohiko Araki wanting nothing more than to work on the story of the Joestars until the end of his days. It is also thanks to the manga spinning new storylines that follow members of the Joestar bloodline throughout each generation. Such has been the case with Araki’s latest, The JOJOLands, which focuses on the latest Joestars in the siblings Jodio and Dragona. With twenty chapters of this latest manga series already released, the first figure that focuses on the wielder of “November Rain” has received a preview for those looking to add this character to their collection.

For those who want a refresher on the JOJOLands, or want a reason to try out Araki’s latest manga, the story is one that sees the Joestar siblings doing anything that they can to make sure they are financially secure. Using their Stands of November Rain and Smooth Operators, Jodio and Dragona have gone on a quest to not only capture a priceless diamond but discover the mystery of the “Lava Rock,” an item that has been seen as the macguffin of the current season. While it might be quite some time before we see this arc animated, it’s sure to be a major event once Jodio and Dragona’s quest is adapted to the screen.

Jodio Stands Tall With New Figure

The upcoming figure for Jodio Joestar will be made available thanks to the upcoming copy of the JoJo Magazine coming out this winter. Here’s how Ultra Jump, the publishers of The JOJOLands, describes the publication arriving later this year, “The long-awaited fourth issue of the popular “JOJO magazine” series, “JOJO magazine 2024 WINTER”, has been announced! The cover is once again drawn by Hirohiko Araki! The assassination team will be the first enemy character to grace the cover of “JOJO magazine”. In addition, it is a must-read book with the much-talked-about stained glass production episode, which Hirohiko Araki acted as the original artist and supervisor, and spin-off manga and novels by famous authors. Detailed information on the contents will be announced from time to time on the official X account, this page, etc.”

The Joestars In The Anime World

The last time that we witnessed the story of the Joestars’ on the small screen was thanks to David Productions’ take on the Stone Ocean. Arriving as a Netflix exclusive, JoJo fans have been waiting for years to see if the streaming service will help to create an adaptation of one of the series’ best entries, Steel Ball Run. While nothing has been confirmed at this point regarding when we’ll see Johnny Joestar’s horse race across North America, it will be quite the anime event once it is announced.

When it comes to an anime adaptation of The JOJOLands, fans will most likely be waiting for quite some time as not only does Steel Ball Run need an adaptation but there’s another story that will need to be animated. JoJolion takes place in a new universe similar to Steel Ball Run, focusing on a very different take on the sleepy town of Morioh and following a new take on Josuke Higashikata. Once these two arcs are brought to life, then Jodio and Dragona might get their chance to shine.

