This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Jotaro a Stunning Genderbent Take

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most recognizable action manga and anime series currently running today, and is full of a wide variety of characters that each have devoted fanbases in their own right. This is especially true of the main JoJo for the third iteration of the series, Stardust Crusaders, as Jotaro Kujo has stood out from the other JoJos in the series as kind of the leading poster child for the franchise.

Part of why he’s stood out so much is his initial, muscular character design and his hilariously stern personality. Turns out that his character is just as powerfully received with a completely different design as evident by this stunning genderbent take on the character. You can check it out below.

Shared by artist @ugs_kotatsu on Twitter, this genderbent take on Jotaro Kujo has been a huge success with fans. Trading in Jotaro’s usual outfit but keeping many of his iconic features, this art proves how well Jotaro’s half hair, half hat look works with longer hair. @ugs_kotatsu is a pretty popular artist among fans, and has been a huge hit for their anime flavored takes on DC Comics characters like Wonder Woman in the past.

Jotaro Kujo debuted in the third iteration of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders. Though Battle Tendency and Phantom Blood have their fans, the third iteration is when the series exploded in popularity. Due to the introduction of Stands into the series, the new take on the series’ main character, and the world trekking plot, Stardust Crusaders is often the version of the series fan think of first.

The cast of the characters from this series often is the one that get referenced the most in memes and in-jokes among the fandom, but considering the popularity of the recently ended Golden Wind anime this could change. Golden Wind came and went like a hurricane, and now fans are anxious to see what comes next from the anime franchise.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.