JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Live-Action Movie Scores Home Video Release Date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is preparing for its anime return, looking to dive headfirst into the world of Steel Ball Run. With the manga continuing under the watchful eye of Hirohiko Araki via The JOJOLands, the bizarre franchise doesn’t appear as though it is losing any steam anytime soon. While the Joestars might be front and center in the anime and manga worlds, the live-action world has been taken over Kishibe Rohan. Following his return to the silver screen, the latest movie focusing on the manga artist has been announced is coming home, and here’s when we can expect its arrival.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Confessions will land on Amazon Prime on September 12th, following Rohan as he attempts to find new material for his manga in an unexpected place. The movie arrived in Japan earlier this summer on May 23rd, but didn’t have a theatrical run in North America following its debut. Ironically enough, this movie is far from the only live-action adaptation of Rohan, as a previous television series documented the Stand user’s side adventures. Bringing back members of the original cast, Confessions takes one of the spookiest stories from the JoJo spin-off and breathes new life into it.

The Controversy of Rohan

One of the most controversial elements of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Confessions was the creation of its soundtrack. Composer Naruyoshi Kikuchi revealed that the film’s music was created by artificial intelligence, throwing many fans for a loop. Specifically, Kikuchi stated, “This is the first original soundtrack in the history of global entertainment films in which all tracks were composed by AI (not just partially used, but fully composed, excluding pre-existing songs). We at the SHIN-ON-GAK Production Studio have combined all our strength and worked at full throttle to dedicate terrifyingly solemn compositions to this work. To all members of the fandom, please look forward to it!!”

Naruyoshi explained further the creation of the soundtrack, adding fuel to the fire of the controversy, “The history of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan also overlaps with the development of the group I founded, SHIN-ON-GAK Production Studio, and synchronizes with the rapid evolution of generative AI. For example, in Episode 8 of Season 3 of the drama series, “Rock-Paper-Scissors Kid,” there was already one track composed entirely by AI. With the current level of generative AI technology, it’s now possible to create music that sounds as if it were performed and sung by humans, ranging from full orchestras to ethnic music, and even vocal-included soundtracks.”

Rohan’s Return

While Rohan returned in the live-action medium, he also made a comeback thanks to Hirohiko Araki’s love of the character. The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator has continued to create new chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and brought the Diamond is Unbreakable supporting character back for The JOJOLands.

