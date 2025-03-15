New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Spin-Off Chapter Confirmed By Creator

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are waiting for the arrival of this year’s JoJo Day, an event arriving next month that is planning to reveal the future of the franchise. Since the conclusion of Stone Ocean’s anime adaptation, Joestar fans have been counting the days until a new season is announced. Luckily, as the anime’s future remains a mystery, the manga is still going strong. The current storyline, The JOJOLands, is releasing new chapters regularly but creator Hirohiko Araki isn’t just focusing on Jodio and Dragona’s story. A new chapter of the franchise’s most popular spin-off is on the way according to the mangaka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan first began in 1997, with the side story focusing on the manga artist that first arrived in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Confirmed by Shonen Jump, Rohan will return next month in the twelfth chapter of the spin-off titled, “Bruschetta.” While the mangaka has been able to use his Stand in his adventures, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has presented stories that are quite different from the main series. For the most part, the side story has presented supernatural problems for Rohan to deal with as he continues traveling the world in search of new manga ideas.

Rohan’s Bizarre Adventure

David Production

This upcoming manga chapter isn’t the only place where Kishibe Rohan is making a comeback in 2025. This summer, Japan will see the arrival of the next live-action anime adaptation of the franchise in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional. Hitting the silver screen on May 23rd, the movie will be an interesting one as the story of this chapter in both the manga and the anime adaptation was quite bizarre.

In At a Confessional, Rohan himself bares witness to a ghost story, learning about an unfortunate curse that has befallen a man who recounts his tale. If you want to check out this story before it, hopefully, makes its way to North America, it is available to stream on Netflix. Ironically enough, while Rohan might receive the live-action treatment at a steady clip, the main JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series has only had one film to depict its wild story.

Rohan’s Return

The live-action project and the spin-off series aren’t the only avenues that we’ve seen Kishibe Rohan return to. In the latest manga storyline, The JOJOLands, Rohan made a comeback to be a part of the lives of Dragona and Jodio. Thanks to the new Joestars’ plan of stealing a priceless diamond, the pair of protagonists found themselves on a crash course with the manga artist. Luckily, the characters end things on a friendly note, with Rohan more than willing to give up the diamond to the Joestar siblings.

Want to see what the future holds for Kishibe Rohan and the Joestars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest Invincible updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via Manga Mogura RE