JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Next Live Action Movie Releases New Trailer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is prepping fans for the arrival of this year’s JoJo Day, an event that will tease the future of the franchise. With Stand fans crossing their fingers that a Steel Ball Run anime adaptation will be announced, the Joestar-focused franchise has another major project set to arrive in theaters this year. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional will arrive in theaters on May 23rd this summer, focusing on the Diamond Is Unbreakable supporting characters who became a major part of the franchise. Thanks to a newly released trailer, anime fans can get a better idea of what this next movie will look like.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is easily the biggest side story in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe, as creator Hirohiko Araki has an affinity for the Stand-wielding manga artist. While the spin-off received its own manga with multiple chapters, it also received its own anime adaptation which you can check out on Netflix. For this film specifically, At A Confessional is quite the story to adapt to the silver screen. On top of Kishibe Rohan mostly sitting on the sidelines during this story, it also features some wild Stands and supernatural entities that will be a trip to see portrayed in the “real world.”

At a Confessional’s Trailer And Synopsis

When it comes to the upcoming movie, here’s how the live-action JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure movie describes what’s on the horizon for Rohan, “At a church in Venice, manga artist Rohan Kishibe hears a masked man’s horrifying confession. It is a confession of the curse of “experiencing despair at the peak of happiness,” which was placed on him for accidentally killing a vagrant. The man, who has been desperately trying to escape from happiness, one day sees his daughter playing innocently and feels “happiness from the bottom of his heart.”



The description continues, “At that moment, the vagrant who is supposed to be dead appears and challenges him to an ordeal using popcorn. “If you can throw the popcorn and catch it in your mouth three times in a row, my curse will disappear. But if you fail, you must accept the greatest despair… Rohan, absorbed in the strange confession, uses his special ability to read people’s memories and experiences by turning them into books…. Eventually, he realizes that the “curse of happiness” has struck him as well.” You can check out the new trailer below.

Rohan Refused To Die

Hirohiko Araki hasn’t just continued releasing new chapters for Rohan’s spin-off sporadically, he also brought back the manga artist in the latest storyline of the franchise, The JOJOLands. Holding onto a diamond which protagonists Jodio and Dragona have their eyes on, Kishibe’s arrival in the arc once again shows how much Araki loves this character and is more than willing to have him return to the series when he can.

Want to stay up to date on the manga artist and his live-action foray?