JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Jolyne Returns On New Magazine Cover

Jolyne is the newest Joestar to take the reins of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime, with the first episodes of the Stone Ocean landing in 2021 with an opening salvo of twelve installments, though the series has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect the show to make a comeback. With the daughter of Jolyne sporting a look all her own, the wielder of Stone Free has recently been featured on the cover of a Japanese magazine, giving the creation of Hirohiko Araki a brand new look as her adventures in the world of anime continue.

When Jolyne Cujoh was first introduced in the sixth part of the franchise, there was no love lost between her and her father, the Stardust Crusader Jotaro. With the major Joestar deciding to mostly leave Joylne to her own devices, he shows up following Jolyne discovering her Stand, Stone Free, and fighting for her life within the walls of the maximum-security prison, Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. In the first episodes, Jolyne has faced some of the strangest Stand battles of the series to date, now trying to save the life of her father following his disastrous encounter with White Snake, the biggest evil Stand of the latest entry of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise.

Manga Mogura RE shared the upcoming cover of the magazine publication known as Spur, giving us a new look at Jolyne Cujoh following her major anime debut in the latter half of last year, becoming one of the most popular Joestars in the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and being the only female protagonist to date:

2021 not only saw the arrival of Jolyne’s anime debut, but it also gave us a special one-shot that returned to the earlier days of Cujoh attempting to survive in prison via the story, “Fujiko’s Bizarre Treatment-Whitesnake’s Miscalculation”. In this brief one-shot Jolyne has to deal with a new threat on her life, with this one being far more controversial than what we’ve seen in the series to date and most likely won’t be hitting the anime series from David Production in the future.

What do you think of this new take on the lead heroine of the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.