Iconic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Shares Reaction to Part 5 Finale

It goes without saying for fans, but it is always too soon to say goodbye to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The franchise is a favorite with fans around the world, and they are famously ride or die for the Joestar clan. Now, those very fans are coping with the anime’s most recent finale, but the loss is being tempered just a bit.

Over on Twitter, one of the franchise’s best-known animators hit up fans to thank them for all their support. Kohei Ashiya posted some original art of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to honor the finale, and he said he was grateful fans supported his team all of these months.

“It’s passion is all set! Thank you very much to everyone who continued to support us until the final round of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind began,” Ashiya wrote.

“Thank you very much for letting my life be a part of this beloved series. Thank you everyone!”

For those unfamiliar with the animator, Ashiya is one of JoJo‘s best-known animators. The artist has worked as an animation director ever since the anime’s first season, and he has been a fan of JoJo since high school. Ashiya has long credited JoJo with being an inspiration to his artistic career, and fans have come to love Ashiya given how present he is online with them. Now, it is Ashiya who is reaching out to fans in the wake of JoJo’s recent finale, and fans are sending just as much love back to Ashiya in return.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.