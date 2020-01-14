Rugrats Meets JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in This Perfect Crossover

Anime fans create some of the most ingenious, fantastic looking fan art that the world has ever seen. From stunning depictions of some of their favorite characters to wild interpretations of franchise events from the past, one fan has decided to combine two series that could not be more different. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind followed the story of Giorno Giovanna as he attempted to wrestle control of the Passione Mafia from the devilish Diavolo throughout this fifth season. Nickelodeon’s Rugrats focused on Tommy Pickles and his friends as they explored the world through fresh eyes as babies. Now, the two series have been fused together in a hilarious piece of artwork that merges Chucky Finster with Giorno!

Reddit Artist NutellaPlebb gave fans of Hirohiko Araki’s strange franchise fan art that slams together the decades old Nickelodeon cartoon with the protagonist of the Golden Wind, leading some commenters to wonder just what on earth the Stand would be for this unique creation:

Nickelodeon’s Rugrats first premiered on the cable network in 1991, ushering in a number of feature length films, as well as a spin-off series that saw the baby protagonists attempt to navigate through high school years down the road. The main hook of the series was that the babies of Tommy Pickles, Chucky Finster, Phil, and Lil could understand one another but not be understood by their parents. Needless to say, a more different series from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure would be hard to find.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wasn’t a stranger to adding in infant character, especially during the third season of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders, wherein Jotao Kujo and his friends encountered the baby named Mannish Boy. Said infant had Stand dubbed Death 13 which had the ability to travel into its targets dreams, pulling a Freddy Krueger on those that Mannish wanted eliminated.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.