How Long Will ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s New Season Be?

It looks like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is about to go in on its strange future. Last week, fans learned the anime will make a comeback when its fifth part gets an anime, but fans all have one question now. Everyone wants to know how long the fourth season will last, and everyone seems to have an opinion.

Naturally, the Internet was flooded with rumors after the long-awaited return was made official. Sites like Reddit and Twitter shared so-called sources claiming to know the fourth season’s length. For the most part, rumors point to the anime being under 40 episodes, but David Production has kept mum about such details publicly.

For now, fans will have to wait for official word on the fourth season. Still, there are fans ready to make a guess about how long the episode order will go.

Looking at the show’s most recent seasons, fans are willing to bet season four will be a longer one. When JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shared its third season, the 2015 release had 39 episodes. Not long before, season two had a split second season with nearly 50 episodes, and season one was the shortest with an order of just 26 episodes.

With these orders in mind, it seems pretty likely that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will go for a multi-cour order. That becomes even more likely when you look at the story arc season four will adapt. The new season will tackle the Golden Wind — or Vento Aureo — storyline that first debuted in November 1995. On the heels of Diamond Is Unbreakable, this new arc follows Giorno Giovanna who is the son of Dio Brando. The boy tries to become a mafia boss after a Stand run-in, but things get complicated when a Giorno’s group Passione gets involved in a turf war. So, there’s plenty of content to explore in this fifth arc.

Hopefully, David Production will break their silence on season four soon enough. The first episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 5 will air at Anime Expo next month, so the event will surely share new details about the 2018 release.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

