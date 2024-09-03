JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Will Receive Truly Bizarre Edibles

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has forged an amazing fanbase for the Joestars and their universe of Stands that continues to be a part of the manga and anime worlds to this day. As is the case with most anime franchises, the Joestar series receives its fair share of merchandise that can be just as bizarre as the series itself. In the past, recreations of the Stone Mask have arrived as both plushies and gummies with the Stardust Crusaders preparing to introduce another edible. Later this year, the story focusing on Jotaro Kujo will be releasing edibles that pay homage to the Stardust Crusaders and their greatest opponent.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders didn't just introduce Jotaro Kujo but it also introduced the world to Stands for the first time. In the previous two storylines, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, Jonathan and Joseph used the power of the Ripple to fight against creatures of the night. In the third entry, Jotaro introduces his Stand, Star Platinum, which has become one of the most recognizable figures from the franchise and paved the way for Stands to remain a part of JoJo to this day. With Jotaro continuing to play a role in the series past Stardust Crusaders, the Joestars are still going strong.

JoJo's Wafer Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders will release new edible wafers this December, with the merch paying tribute to the likes of Jotaro, Kakyoin, Polnareff, Jonathan Joestar, Avdol, Iggy, and Dio Brando. Here's how Premium Bandai describes the upcoming wafers, "Wafers with cards from the anime "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders" are now available! A lineup of 23 types, including character cards and story cards! Includes newly drawn illustrations of Jotaro, DIO, and more!"

(Photo: David Production)

As of the writing of this article, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has not confirmed when it will return to the small screen. Following the conclusion of Jolyne's story in Stone Ocean, David Production has been tight-lipped regarding whether the production studio will dive into the Steel Ball Run. The storyline following Jolyne's quest is far different from any entry that came before it and is referred to by many manga fans as one of the best arcs of the franchise.

Want to see what other wild merchandise that spawns from the Joestar universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.