JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run to Share Major Updates With Global Livestream Soon

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is now in the works on its next major anime release, and Warner Bros. Japan has announced they will be sharing the next major updates on its next series with a global livestream coming soon. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is the seventh part of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series, and it’s one of the more anticipated new anime adaptations that fans have wanted to see coming to life. Not only does it take place in an entirely different kind of universe than the first six parts, but it’s also got a lot of horses to deal with (something its director is tackling head on).

Warner Bros. Japan shared some new updates for their franchises as part of the Anime NYC 2025 weekend, and confirmed that their next update for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime will be coming as part of a global livestream taking place on September 23rd at 6:30 PM JST. While they have not revealed what kind of updates we’ll be getting during this event, it will be taking place in Tokyo, Japan and is likely a big enough update to warrant such a major event in the first place.

What We Know About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Anime So Far

As for what has been revealed about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run thus far, the new anime will once again be produced by David Production with Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi serving as co-directors. Toshiyuki Kato will be overseeing it as series director, Yasuko Kobayashi will be writing its scripts, Daisuke Tsumagari will be handling the character designs, Yoshikazu Iwanami will be serving as sound director, and Yugo Kanno returns from the previous parts to compose the music. But fans are definitely curious to see how this one turns out.

While there have been some promotional images and first character designs revealed for the new series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has yet to confirm many of the key details that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Not only has it yet to be revealed in motion at all, but its potential release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. But it’s likely that this update livestream will provide at least some news on that matter. Or maybe even reveal some of the voice cast.

What Is Steel Ball Run?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might have made a name for itself in the ways creator Hirohiko Araki was able to change the series every few years, but Steel Ball Run was undoubtedly the biggest change to date. The end of the Stone Ocean saga led to the creation of an entirely new universe, and Araki used that opportunity to kick off a whole new timeline for the franchise for the subsequent parts released since. Going even further than that, Steel Ball Run takes place in an entirely new location at an entirely new time period than seen before.

It’s also got a lot of horse riding. Animating horses is one of the most tasking things in all animation due to complexity of the beasts themselves, so it’s definitely going to be intriguing to see how the anime team handles such a major endeavor. On top of all of the wacky new characters coming our way, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Catch up with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s first six parts now streaming with platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.