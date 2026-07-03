JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’s Return Reveals Release Date And More

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is regarded as one of the best storylines of the franchise, introducing the anime world to the alternate reality wherein Johnny Joestar is racing across North America on horseback. Thanks to the race promising to give the victor anything they desire, Johnny is far from the only contender in this cut-throat race to the finish. Luckily, Joestar has some backup as Gyro Zeppeli is another major player in the recent anime adaptation. While the first stage of David Production’s latest take on Hirohiko Araki was well received, the second stage did not have a release date until now.

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As part of this year’s Anime Expo, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has confirmed that Steel Ball Run’s Stage 2 debut will arrive on Netflix on September 25th, but this isn’t all. Stage 2 will run right into Stage 3, as the streaming service has confirmed that eleven episodes will arrive as a part of these two legs of the race in total. In perhaps the biggest news of the panel, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has confirmed that the episodes will air weekly on Fridays, finally bringing back “JOJO Fridays” for the first time since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. For quite some time, anime fans of the Joestars have been waiting for a weekly schedule and it seems as though Netflix has heard the message loud and clear.

How Did Steel Ball Run’s First Stage End?

Courtesy of Netflix

When last we left the Steel Ball Run, Gyro Zeppelli managed to take the number one spot in the first leg of the cross-country race. Without going into spoiler territory for the upcoming second stage, however, things might not have entirely been as they appeared. Alongside the introduction to both Gyro and Johnny, anime viewers witnessed the arrival of several other unique characters who made up the racers who crossed the starting line. These included Diego Brando, Poco Loco, Mountain Tim, and Sandman, with each participant hoping to win to change their lives in a positive direction.

One of the biggest controversies that was surrounding Steel Ball Run’s anime arrival was the fact that the second stage of the race, while confirmed for 2026 initially, did not have a release date. So strong was the controversy initially that David Production and Netflix issued responses to fans when it came to Johnny and Gyro’s return. At this year’s Anime Expo, the anime franchise took the Peacock Theater by storm, proving how big the franchise is with its latest release. While we might be waiting some time to see the end of this storyline, long-time JoJo fans will be happy to hear the news of Steel Ball Run’s weekly release schedule this fall.

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Via Anime Expo Panel