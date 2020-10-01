JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Info About Its 2021 Anime Event

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been making the rounds these past few weeks as a big event was hinted at arriving in the spring of next year, and it seems that more details have emerged about the upcoming announcement that has fans of the Joestars sitting on the edge of their seats. Though what will be announced at this anime event is still anyone's guess, many are hoping that this will be the long awaited confirmation of a sixth season for the television series that would follow the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean!

The event, titled "Joestar The Inherited Soul", will be attended by each of the main voice actors from each season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, doing well at representing the long line of Joestars that have helped propel the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki to new heights of popularity. With the latest season of the anime ending last year with the Golden Wind, the fifth installment that followed the son of Dio Brando as he attempted to overtake the Passione mafia with the help of his Stand in Gold Experience, fans are chomping at the bit for any new information when it comes to the series returning to television screens!

Reddit User CyDiamondo shared the information from the website for the upcoming anime event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, breaking down which voice actors will be making appearances from Phantom Blood to Stardust Crusaders to Golden Wind, with fans hoping that this will finally be the announcement for the next saga:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is unique in the fact that not only does it take place in the United States of America, but also has most of its Stand battles taking place within the walls of a maximum security prison. As Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro, is framed for a crime she didn't commit, she comes across a Stand of her own as well as a plan that was put into motion by Dio Brando, long after his demise at the hands of her father.

