JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Fan Art Takes You Back To The 90s

With the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure having wrapped up the adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, Golden Wind, fans are clamoring for any news regarding confirmation of an anime for the next big story arc, Stone Ocean. The sixth season would, presumably, following Jotaro Kujo’s daughter, Jolyne, as she attempts to clear her name while battling Stands within a Florida maximum security prison. Though we haven’t heard any news yet about Jolyne’s arrival to the world of anime, that isn’t stopping fans from creating some amazing fan art to spread the word!

Reddit User SwampyJox shared this amazing fan art that takes both Jolyne and one of her biggest supporting cast members, Ermes Costello, and gives them a shade of the 90s, even though the year they were living in was far into the 2000s:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jolyne acts as the first female protagonist in the franchise that focuses on the Joestar bloodline. Even though she’s the daughter of the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders, the wielder of Stone Free has a rocky relationship with her father and the two have barely had a part in one anothers lives. Though with Stone Free, the events of the sixth story arc in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure place them on a collision course wherein father and daughter will have to set their differences aside in order to combat a new villain with an old twist.

Jolyne’s Stand is as unique as her fashion sense, allowing both the Stand and the wielder to transform themselves into a series of deadly and useful strings. Even though she is trapped in a maximum security prison, the attacks on her life from Enemy Stands come fast and furious as the long dead Dio Brando has enacted a plan to take revenge against the bloodline that was responsible for his ultimate demise.

What do you think of this amazing fan art for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.