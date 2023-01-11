JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Perfectly Portays Pucci

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought the story of Stone Ocean's anime adaptation to an end last year on Netflix, with the battle featuring Jolyne Cujoh, her allies, and the prison priest Pucci taking an unexpected turn. While Pucci was ultimately defeated thanks to some quick thinking on the part of the young hero Emporio, the Joestar universe would never be the same as a result. Now, to honor the pastor who was best friends with the villainous vampire Dio, a cosplayer has perfectly captured the aesthetic and look of the JoJo villain.

Pucci might have been good friends with Dio Brando, but his goal wasn't so much to destroy the Joestars, but rather, to attain heaven and bring said heaven to humanity. Of course, Pucci's idea of what heaven would be for humanity was one in which mankind could see their own future and witness their own demise. The priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison was assisted heavily in his quest thanks to his killer Stand known as Whitesnake, which had the ability to remove both the memories and Stands of targets and place them onto compact discs, allowing the villain to place them into the minds of whomever he wanted, powering up his pawns in the process.

Pucci The Perilous Priest

Instagram Cosplayer Whoa Chris Whoa took the opportunity to recreate the look of the Stone Ocean villain, who most likely won't be making any future appearances in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as he didn't just die while fighting against Emporio, but his entire existence was erased from the timeline:

While the future of the anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, the manga will return next month with JoJo Lands, the ninth part of the series that will see creator Hirohiko Araki drawing a new Joestar to take the reins of the series. There are still plenty of mysteries surrounding the new arc, though Araki has confirmed in the past that the new Joestar will be a descendant of the Joseph Joestar that was introduced in the finale of JoJolion.

What do you think of this fresh take on Stone Ocean's Pucci? What are your predictions for JoJo Lands, which will run on the pages of Shonen Jump beginning next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.