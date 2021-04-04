JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Inspires DiGiorno Pizza's Stunt

✖

If you have not heard, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is on top of its game today. The show is at the front of headlines today thanks to its new announcement. After a long wait, the anime is returning to TVs soon with its Stone Ocean adaptation, and fans are understandably hyped. But as it turns out, few are more excited than... DiGiorno?

Yes, you did read that right. The pizza company might be a go-to for anyone feeling hungry, but the brand doubles as a JoJo stan account. After all, DiGiorno has been a long-time fan of the anime, and its love will continue forward with Stone Ocean.

As you can see below, the official page for DiGiorno has undergone a makeover in honor of the anime. The company has embraced a temporary name change, so you can find it under DiJolyne. Of course, this change is in response to the name of Stone Ocean's heroine, so Giorno from Golden Wind can eat his heart out.

DiGiorno even went as far as to make a post celebrating Stone Ocean with netizens. The message can be found above as it uses a pair of emojis to hype the new series. Clearly, the brand's social media team has been waiting for JoJo to go live with this announcement, and honestly? We feel the same. It has been nearly two years without any updates from the hit anime, and it feels good to see Jolyne in action after all this time.

What do you make of this Stone Ocean stunt? Which other brand needs to get in on the JoJo love? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.