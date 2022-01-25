JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Releases Some Free Chapters Online

The story of the Stone Ocean introduced fans to the first female protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, with Joylne Cujoh attempting to escape a maximum-security prison that is fit to bursting with Stands around every corner. With the anime adaptation recently hitting the streaming service of Netflix, Shonen Jump has let fans know that they can read the first few chapters of Jolyne’s journey on their website entirely for free, as JoJo fans wait for the series to announce when it will return with new episodes.

In 2021, we received the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean on Netflix, with David Production returning once again following their handling of all the previous seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime adaptation. Jolyne isn’t exactly a fan of her father’s, with the wielder of Star Platinum leaving Jolyne’s life quite early in her childhood. With Kujoh being framed for a crime that she didn’t commit, she finds herself wrapped up in a plot that was enacted by Dio Brando from beyond the grave, and while the anime adaptation became one of Netflix’s most popular anime series within its roster, fans have yet to find out when the streaming service will be airing new episodes.

Shonen Jump’s Official Twitter Account shared the big news that the first eight chapters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now available on their official website, with most of these installments being free to read as Netflix continues to produce new anime episodes in the world of the Joestars:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Ch. 1–8 have been added to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Life in the slammer hasn’t been easy on Jolyne Cujoh! Become a member and read now! https://t.co/pYa0IR41ZU pic.twitter.com/F3Qzd4qvJE — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 25, 2022

Though Netflix and David Production are still in the swing of adapting the story of the Stone Ocean, there are plenty of Joestars that have yet to hit the anime series proper. The next two chapters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are Steelball Run and JoJolion, which are two very different stories that take place in alternate realities from the ones that we’ve come to know from the original series. With creator Hirohiko Araki already confirming that he’s working on the ninth part of the franchise, tentatively titled JoJo Lands, and plenty of spin-off series announced, it might take years for the anime series to catch up to the manga.

