JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Meets Super Mario for This Dio Bowser Crossover

Nintendo has continued to be a monolith within the world of video gaming with their latest console of the Nintendo Switch, which allows players to use the device at home and on the go, and one fan has honored what is arguably the most popular franchise of the company by combining the Super Mario villain Bowser with the villain of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dio Brando. Though there has been plenty of villains that both the Mario Brothers and the Joestars have battled during their careers, none stand out in each series more than Bowser and Dio respectively!

Though Dio Brando might have died at the end of the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders, Bowser has continued to live on to kidnap Princess Peach and threaten the Mushroom Kingdom game after game. With the latest Nintendo Switch exclusive of Paper Mario: The Origami King, Bowser once again returned by definitely in a way that we have never seen before as the evil dinosaur king has fallen under the power of the two dimensional antagonist. Bowser will obviously return in future Mario games, but Dio Brando will also return in an unexpected way if/when the next season of the Hirohiko Araki anime is confirmed in Stone Ocean!

Fan Art From Illustrator BlackGyro does a splendid job of capturing the menace of both the immortal vampire of Dio Brando and the larger than life dinosaur in King Koopa, creating a perfect fusion of the two most recognizable villains from their respective series:

This would hardly be the first time that we've seen the world of the Joestars brought into the world of video games, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has received a number games across consoles and arcade machines around the globe. With the game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, uniting all of the protagonists from each story arc of the franchise, it gave fans a sight that they thought they would never see in this time travelling adventure! The latest game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor, was a battle royale game that allowed you to take over one of your favorite Stand wielders to be the "last man standing"!

