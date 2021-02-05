JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Imagines Diamond Is Unbreakable/Golden Wind Crossover

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't been shy about bringing characters from past sagas into future ones, as Jotaro Kujo alone first appeared in Stardust Crusaders but had subsequent roles in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, but one fan has decided to take things up a notch by imagining a crossover battle that brings two characters face to face for the first time. Though the story of Giorno Giovanna ended with the conclusion of the Golden Wind's season, the story of the Joestars is far from over in both the world of the anime and the manga created by Hirohiko Araki!

This April, a big event for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, titled "Joestar The Inherited Soul", is promising to dive into new details for the future of the franchise, with many believing that this will usher in the announcement that the story of Jolyne Cujoh and the Stone Ocean will finally be getting an anime adaptation. Following the story of Jotaro's daughter as she attempts to clear her name for a crime she didn't commit, and much like her father, she gets a Stand all her own in Stone Free that gives her strange abilities, even for a Joestar!

Reddit Artist Ookami Hanta shared this imaginary battle between an older version of Diamond Is Unbreakable's protagonist, Josuke Higashikata, and Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando who was looking to make up for his father's sins by pointing the Passione mob down an altruistic path:

Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime has been on hiatus since the conclusion of the battle between Giorno and Diavolo in Golden Wind, the manga has still been going strong following the story of JoJolion. The future of the franchise is up in the air in several different ways, with rumors beginning to spread that JoJolion will be ending its long-running saga sooner rather than later, leaving many to wonder how Hirohiko Araki will continue the story of the Joestars or if this could possibly be the finale installment of the franchise that made Stands a household name among anime fans!

Would you like to see this confrontation shown in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure between the heroes of Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind? Do you think we'll get word of the Stone Ocean's arrival during this upcoming Joestar event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands!