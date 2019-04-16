‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Fans Make Hilarious ‘The Fairly Oddparents’ Connection

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are no stranger to series creator Hirohiko Araki’s “bizarre” character designs and stories, and part of the series’ popularity online is due to fans sharing all sorts of hilarious in jokes and memes with one another. One of the most popular, and most wildly tangential connections that fans have made is with Nickelodeon’s The Fairly Oddparents.

With Trish Una’s particularly poignant pink hair swoop debuting in the fifth iteration of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, fans can’t stop comparing her to Wanda’s pink hair swoop in The Fairly Oddparents.

Fuck you im not sorry pic.twitter.com/Z6c69kg3gw — Billy Boy (@TheBillyGod) April 8, 2019

Fans have made all sorts of pop culture references to the series, which is further boosted by Araki taking inspiration from various musicians and groups for his characters, but this is definitely one of the oddest. Now that The Fairly Oddparents has finally ended after a strong ten season run, it’s going to pop up more often as fans look back nostalgically on the series. Suppose it’s time to get used to it.

@TheBillyGod wasn’t the only one on Twitter to make the connection as one artist took this further and put a Fairly Oddparents twist on the famous King Crimson debut scene with hilarious artwork. You can check out @BunJuancho’s work below. It certainly takes the gravity out of the original moment, but it definitely adds a much needed levity.

cosmo, your relationship with my daughter, has now come to an end pic.twitter.com/1E2fqmcRpx — Juancho_wabbit (@BunJuancho) February 24, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

