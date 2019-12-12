The Villains of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Get A Cartoon Makeover

In most fiction, a hero is only as good as their villain and boy oh boy does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have some fantastic villains. With the legendary vampire Dio Brando leading the pack among the likes of Diavolo, Cars, and Kira to name a few, the antagonists of the various arcs of the strange franchise have certainly made names for themselves in the hearts and minds of fans the world over. Now, one fan has decided to give each of these villainous a cartoon-ish makeover that presents each JoJo character in a brand new, stylized light.

Twitter Artist Neon_UFO shared these amazing re-designs that take the villains from Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and even the upcoming Stone Ocean to brand new heights with makeovers that transport them into a brand new world:

I posted these chibi villains in summer but here they are again bc I accidentally deleted them yesterday, as I am no better at using twitter than a 100-year-old vampire would be. #jjba #jjbafanart pic.twitter.com/y9YL7zVGVK — Jim, fan of heart shaped things (@neon_ufo) November 29, 2019

While Dio led the pack of villains and is usually thought of as the greatest villain of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, the other antagonists each have their own unique quirks and powers that made them the perfect foils for their respective storylines. Diavolo worked as a fantastic mirror to Giorno Giovanna, so to did Kira’s presence affect both Josuke and the sleepy town of Morioh, and Cars was simply fantastic in his battle against Joseph Joestar.

The next villain, who we have yet to be introduced to in the anime proper, who is still featured here, is Enrico Pucci. Without giving away too many spoilers, the corrupt pastor wields a powerful Stand known as Whitesnake and is attempting to enact a plan of revenge against the Joestar bloodline, with Jolyne Cujoh squarely set in his sights. Hopefully, we see Pucci appear in the anime sooner rather than later as we cross our fingers for the announcement of season six.

What do you think of this glorious artwork that re-imagines the villains of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.