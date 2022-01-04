Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Hypes Box Office Win With All-New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has released a brand new poster to honor just how well the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is doing in theaters in Japan! The debut anime season for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was such a monumental success that even the sales for the original manga had ballooned in response. Thus it was really no surprise to see the anime continue, but the real surprise was seeing that the anime would not be continuing with a second season as many had hoped for, but a new feature film as well. Then there were even more surprises.

It was then confirmed that this new movie would not be featuring Yuji, Megumi, Nobara or any of the main favorites, but instead be many fans’ first introduction to the original hero of the series that Akutami had crafted before the manga was serialized. Yuta Okkotsu leads the fray for this new movie as the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and it has been such a big hit in Japan following its release over the holidays that the movie has dropped a cool new poster for Yuta to celebrate the occasion! You can check it out as shared by Jujutsu Kaisen’s official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released in theaters in Japan on December 24th, and topped the box office over the course of its opening weekend. Reports since have revealed that the movie is continuing to do as well, but isn’t dominating theaters much like some of the bigger anime releases from last year. For fans outside of Japan, the film has yet to reveal any official international release plans unfortunately. If all goes well for theatrical releases through the rest of the year in the face of COVID complications, then we’ll likely see an international release for the film this year one way or the other.

This new movie adapts Akutami’s original four chapter limited series that shared a rough idea of the Jujutsu Kaisen world before it was finalized later for its full serialization. Akutami then decided to make this original pilot an official part of the series’ canon, so now it serves as a prequel that showcases Yuta Okkotsu and his various abilities before his full introduction in the manga ahead of the currently ongoing Culling Game arc.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see next from Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime? Are you hoping to get a chance to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!