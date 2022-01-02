Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares New Footage in Latest Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has finally hit theaters in Japan, and to celebrate has debuted a new promo showing off some new footage of the anime’s big movie! The first season of the adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series wrapped last year with the announcement that it would be returning with a new feature film taking on the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and after quite the wait this new movie has finally hit theaters in Japan. According to the first box office numbers for the movie, it’s been doing pretty well for itself so far.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now in theaters in Japan, it’s likely we’ll begin to see more promos showing off more of what to expect from the new film. This includes the newest TV commercial for the film because while it might be relatively short, the key scenes added here not seen in the other promotional materials actually reflect how the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel story comes to an end. You can check out the new promo for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from its official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 officially released in Japan on December 24th, but unfortunately has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. An international release might be complicated due to the varying nature of the ongoing COVID pandemic, but fans are keeping a close eye on this one because not only does the movie flesh out events before the main series, but also drops some key hints about what to expect from the potential second season of the anime (which has yet to be announced as of this writing).

The film did not come with any tease of a second season, unfortunately, but there’s still all the reason to be excited about the preqyel as it will be many fans’ first introductions to the first main character Akutami had created, Yuta Okkotsu, who shares some of his core similarities (such as being attached to a powerful cursed spirit) with Yuji Itadori but differs in some pretty dramatic ways. This new movie is also touting some brand new footage too, so hopefully it gets a worldwide release someday!

What do you think? How are you liking these brief looks at Jujutsu Kaisen 0? What are you hoping to see from the movie when it launches overseas? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!