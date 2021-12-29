Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Staff Hypes Box Office Success with New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is number one at the box office in Japan for its opening weekend, aiming to become one of the most profitable anime films of all time. In honor of the prequel movie’s success, Studio MAPPA has shared a brand new sketch to thank fans as well as give netizens a better look into how the animated film was brought to life. While the shonen movie from Gege Akutami might not come within striking distance of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it’s clear that the story of Yuta Okkotsu is a success.

Unlike the television series, the prequel movie follows a new character that attended Jujutsu Tech before Yuji Itadori hit the scene by ingesting the fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna. Yuta Okkotsu might have some similarities to Yuji when it comes to his ability to harness cursed energy, but his origin is far more tragic as the loss of the love of his life manifests as a demonic being that is tied to his life. Using these new abilities to battle against supernatural terrors, the movie might take place before the events of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen but that doesn’t mean it won’t have repercussions on the future of the series.

Studio MAPPA’s Official Twitter Account shared the new sketch from the behind-the-scenes work on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, following the prequel film becoming number one in the box office for its opening weekend and ramping up to be the biggest anime movie outside of a certain Demon Slayer Corps hopping aboard a runaway locomotive:

The translation of this official Tweet reads as such:

“In commemoration of the release of “Theatrical Version Jujutsu Kaisen 0″, we received a congratulatory illustration from the drawing staff Yumi Kobayashi!”

During this year’s Jump Festa, Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled a new trailer for the movie but has yet to announce when, or if, anime fans can expect a second season of the popular television show, though considering the popularity of the series to date, it’s a foregone conclusion that we will see Yuji and his fellow students make a comeback.

