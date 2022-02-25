Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Confirms English Voice Cast

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is taking the opportunity to tell a story in the past of Jujutsu Tech before the arrival of the Shonen franchise’s second season, telling the tale of the tragic hero known as Yuta Okkotsu and his disturbing cursed power that ties into his heart-wrenching past. With the film hitting North American theaters on March 18th, the Shonen movie has revealed the English actors that will help in bringing the movie’s English Dub to life on the big screen.

If you haven’t had the chance to see the latest trailer for the upcoming prequel movie, the new preview gives us more glimpses into the story of Yuta Okkotsu, the student at Jujutsu Tech who held the primary role of the Shonen series prior to Yuji Itadori ingesting one of the fingers of the king of the curses, Sukuna:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The English Voice Cast, as released in a press release, is currently confirmed to have the following voice actors:

● Yuta Okkotsu – Kayleigh McKee (English), Megumi Ogata (Japanese)

● Rika Orimoto – Anairis Quiñones (English), Kana Hanazawa (Japanese)

● Maki Zen’in- Allegra Clark (English), Mikako Komatsu (Japanese)

● Toge Inumaki – Xander Mobus (English), Koki Uchiyama (Japanese)

● Panda – Matthew David Rudd (English), Tomokazu Seki (Japanese)

● Satoru Gojo – Kaiji Tang (English), Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese)

● Suguru Geto – Lex Lang (English), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese)

The official description for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, as released by Crunchyroll, reads as such:

“It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.”

Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination.

“I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!”

“While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others.

“This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.”

While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”