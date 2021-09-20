Jujutsu Kaisen Heroines Are Going Viral Thanks to Youtube

Jujutsu Kaisen is working hard behind the scenes on its first movie, and things are moving along with the manga. Gege Akutami is busy juggling his sorcerers these days, so fans are taking time to dive deep into some of their favorite heroes. Of course, it didn’t take long for Nobara to come into focus, and a viral post has fans buzzing about one of the hero’s best st qualities.

The post came to light over on Youtube courtesy of the user Kira CP. It was there the fan made note of something special about Nobara that is often overlooked in shonen titles. And now, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are having trouble unseeing the trait.

“I love how when Yuji carries Nobara, they don’t use that moment to make her look weak and they don’t force stale romance on them by turning her into a blubbery mess. She just thanks him as friends and goes on to be the badass she is,” the user writes.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can pinpoint this moment from season one. After all, Yuji does pick the girl up on a mission when she continues to fight in his arms. The curses trailing the pair weren’t ready for the onslaught as Yuji retreated, and fans were left reveling in the top-tier team. In fact, Nobara simply tells Yuji she’s got his back once being picked up, and she gets back to work.

As you can imagine, fans began buzzing over this post, and it has since reached tens of thousands online. The message has pushed fans to evaluate how Jujutsu Kaisen handles its heroines, and each one gets their due. From Nobara to Mai and beyond, Akutami has avoided pitfalls fumbled by some of manga’s top writers. So if Nobara ever needs a ride in battle, well – she knows she can always hop on Yuji’s back no sweat.

