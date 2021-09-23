Jujutsu Kaisen Launches Its Own Hairspray

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the world of anime by storm, with the Shonen franchise brought to the world of television by Studio MAPPA, and it seems as if Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech will be getting their own line of hairspray. With Yuji, Gojo, Megumi, and Nobara always looking stylish as they battle against supernatural threats teeming with cursed energy, the franchise created by Gege Akutami has seen its fair share of merchandise since it premiered but a line of hairspray has got to be one of the strangest products tied to the medium.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen hasn’t been confirmed at this point, with the manga series continuing to tell the story of Yuji Itadori battling against a world of curses as he attempts to find the detached fingers of the king of the curses that is residing within himself. With MAPPA currently working on an upcoming prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the franchise will be a part of the medium of anime for quite some time to come. The first season did a good job of introducing fans to the various students and teachers of Jujutsu Tech, and there are plenty of heroes and villains that are set to arrive in the future.

The upcoming hairspray is set to arrive next month in Japan, thanks in part to the company “Cape,” with the line giving each of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo respectively, their own can that can assist fans in looking like some of their favorite characters:

While the manga has continued in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Gege Akutami recently had to take a brief hiatus due to health issues and has gone on record that the series is nearing its end. No end date for the series has been revealed as of yet, but it would certainly leave a hole in the genre of Shonen when the adventures of Yuji Itadori come to a close, especially with the likes of One Piece and My Hero Academia also hinting at the idea that their respective finales are on the way.

Via ANN