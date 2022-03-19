Jujutsu Kaisen 0: How To Watch Prequel Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season is slated to arrive next year in 2023, as Studio MAPPA is set to return to the spooky world of curses featuring Yuji Itadori in the driver’s seat. Before this new season arrives, fans have the opportunity to see a story in the past of Jujutsu Tech that covers the tragic story of Yuta Okkotsu, a high schooler whose cursed energy is tied to a horrifying event from his past. With the movie hitting North America, what better time than now to let fans know how they can catch Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Currently, the only way that you can watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is by heading to the theaters, with the tragic origin of Yuta only being shown on the big screen as it stands. Currently, Crunchyroll has yet to announce when the movie will be hitting the internet though we would imagine that it won’t be too long of a wait before the prequel hits the streaming service’s library.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Official Twitter Account shared the web pages necessary to purchase tickets for the prequel movie that can only be seen in theaters at the moment, also sharing footage from the hard-hitting Shonen film that brings back some classic characters created by Gege Akutami alongside several new heroes and villains to boot:

https://twitter.com/Jujutsu_Kaisen_/status/1502283206443212801?s=20&t=5yo_Je5pcpNNW_1bXV2GxA

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Crunchyroll released an official description to give you an idea of what Jujutsu Tech was up to before Yuji Itadori had downed the cursed fingers of Sukuna, the king of curses:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”

Are you heading to theaters this weekend to witness the tragic tale of Yuta Okkotsu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.