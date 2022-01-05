Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Breathes Life Into Yuta and Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have put the spotlight on Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Yuta Okkotsu and Rika duo with some awesome cosplay! Jujutsu Kaisen’s very first feature film effort is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and it’s an exciting prospect not only because it’s an official continuation from the first season of the series, but it also highlights a very important part of the series’ history. Taking on the prequel series set a year before the events of the main series, it introduces fans to the very important new addition, Yuta Okkotsu, and his immense power.

After being mentioned briefly in passing as one of the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers in the world who could stack up to even Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu was finally brought to the anime as the star of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. With his story taking place a year before Yuji Itadori joined Tokyo Jujutsu Tech himself, Yuta was “recruited” in very much the same fashion because of the immensely powerful cursed spirit attached to him, Rika. This is part of a much deeper connection between Yuta and Rika, and artist @tkk220 on Instagram has brought this key duo to life through some cute cosplay! Check it out below:

Yuta Okkotsu was originally introduced as the main Shonen protagonist for Jujutsu Kaisen as series creator Gege Akutami crafted the idea as a four chapter limited series. When Jujutsu Kaisen was picked up for its full serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine not much longer later, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (formerly known under the title of Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School) was then made the official prequel as it leads into some of the bigger events that in the manga that kick in after where the first season ended.

Much of Yuta’s power comes from his tragic connection with his childhood friend Rika, and that forms the basis of his journey through the new movie. Unfortunately for international fans, while Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is making its way through theaters in Japan there has yet to be any word on its worldwide release plans as of this writing. Nor has there been any word on a potential second season for Jujutsu Kaisen yet, but that means it’s going to be huge when it finally does return!

What do you think? Curious to see more of Yuta and Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen 0? What are you hoping to see from the duo in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!