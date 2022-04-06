Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Tracks Down Maki’s Real-Life Double

Jujutsu Kaisen is on the top of its game right now, and fans are following the supernatural series closely as of late. In the wake of its movie debut, Jujutsu Kaisen has fans waiting on season two in a big way, and netizens are hyping the anime in just about every way possible. So naturally, it makes sense why one cosplayer is going viral for their take on Maki Zenin.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of tmmt_cosplay as you can see below. The popular Japanese cosplayer has done tons of anime-centric looks before, but Jujutsu Kaisen is one of their newer picks. And as their photoshoot proves, they are a dead-ringer for Maki.

The heroine comes to life in this cosplay with the help of a styled green wig and some fierce makeup. Maki’s school uniform is easy to make out from the anime, and she is armed with one of her many cursed tools. Of course, the Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has Maki wearing her trademark glasses so she can see what she’s fighting, and tmmt_cosplay has nailed Maki’s serious expression.

Honestly, the piece brings Maki to life in the real world, so the Zenin outcast can rest easy knowing she has a twin in real life. The only thing missing here is Maki’s actual twin, so the hunt is on for Mai’s mirror. And given how popular Jujutsu Kaisen has become, it won’t take long before netizens find the girl online.

What do you think of this fan's take on Maki? Would you consider adding a Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay to your convention list?