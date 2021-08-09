Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Cast Key Art

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped fun new key art of the anime's central cast of characters! The anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but Gege Akutami's original manga franchise has been living on with the upcoming release of its next big movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Unfortunately for many fans who had come to love the anime's central trio of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, they'll likely be missing out on the new movie entirely since it focuses on a prequel story about a new set of characters surrounding Yuta Okkotsu.

Luckily hope is far from lost, however, as the anime's cast has been popping up in a number of new promotional materials and collaborations with the Jujutsu Kaisen series popping up in Japan. Not only does this include their very own Tamagotchi line of collectibles, but a number of pop up stores as well. This means we got some fun new art of the anime's cast for one upcoming pop up with Marui, for its launch on September 9th. Check it out below:

This fun set of winter focused makeovers for the Jujutsu Kaisen cast will be placed on a number of exclusive goods releasing in Japan, and this newest visual actually ties into a previous one for an upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition running through the Summer as well. Check out a sample of the art below to see if you can notice the similarities:

What do you think of these looks for Jujutsu Kaisen's cast? Who is your biggest favorite from the crew so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!