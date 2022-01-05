Fairy Tail Artist Celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen’s Success with Special Sketch

If you weren’t aware, Jujutsu Kaisen is living its best life these days. The series is pushing on with its manga weekly, and the anime just made a comeback with its first film. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is already breaking box office records, and more fans are set to see the movie soon. And now, the artist behind Fairy Tail’s sequel is hyping the series after seeing the film for himself.

The artwork went live over on Twitter all thanks to Atsuo Ueda, the illustrator who oversees Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. It seems the artist went to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and they were moved by it enough to sketch Gojo.

As you can see above, the Jujutsu Kaisen artwork brings Gojo to life in his usual black outfit. The sorcerer is seen peeling back part of his mask that covers his icy blue eyes. The other hand is busy making hand signals for battle, and as always, Gojo pulls off the stance in style. It is more than enough to make a familiar face from Fairy Tail blush.

If you look in the background, you will be able to find Juvia standing a bit away. She seems flustered as she is shown shaking her head back and forth. The heroine is muttering something about Gojo’s voice and her beloved Gray… and that is pretty funny when you consider the pair’s connection.

You may not have realized it, but the actor who voices Gojo in Japan also voices Gray. In fact, Yuichi Nakamura has voiced some of the biggest roles in anime, so we can see why Juvia is freaking out. Beyond these projects, the actor has also worked on One-Punch Man, Clannad, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fruits Basket, My Hero Academia, and more.

What do you think about this adorable take on Gojo? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.