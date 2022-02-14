Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Releasing its Novels in the United States

Jujutsu Kaisen has a grip on the manga fandom that just won’t quit. While the series is updating weekly still, creator Gege Akutami has okayed spin-off titles to expand the franchise in new ways. Most recently, that expansion came about thanks to a pair of light novels, and Viz Media has confirmed it is bringing those stories stateside soon.

Viz Media made the big update today when sharing a slew of acquisitions with fans. It was there fans were informed Jujutsu Kaisen is bringing two of its light novels to the United States. The English translations will debut this fall, and Viz Media’s first release will be Summer of Ashes, Autumn of Dust.

Announcement: Sorcery and demon curses abound in two light novels spun from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Original Concept by Gege Akutami, Story by Ballad Kitaguni. Releases Fall 2022, beginning with Summer of Ashes, Autumn of Dust. pic.twitter.com/pu2q3do4hK — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 14, 2022

Now, if you are not aware of this light novel, it was published back in May 2019. The novel was written by Ballad Kitaguni while Gege Akutami, the manga’s creator, came up with the idea. This novel follows Yuji after an incident at Satozakura High School. Containing five short stories, these tales explore Yuji’s emotions following the battle and Gojo’s observations of the boy.

As for the second light novel, Viz Media has no release window set. The book debuted in Japan in January 2020, and it is titled Thorny Road to Dawn. It focuses on Nobara after she is scouted by a talent agency, but things go awry when a familiar face and curse step in to steal the spotlight. If the first light novel drops stateside this fall, fans are hoping the second Jujutsu Kaisen book lands an early 2023 printing.

What do you make of this latest acquisition? Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen‘s light novels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.