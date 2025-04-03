Fire Force Season 3, Episode 1 Highlights Company 8’s Biggest Trouble Yet

Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s manga, Fire Force is one of the most popular anime series in recent times. The first and second seasons were released in consecutive years, 2019 and 2020, before announcing a third installment. However, it took the studio more than four years to release its third season. The anime almost caught up with the manga in Season 2, urging David Production to allow the story to develop further. Since the manga concluded in 2022, the studio made preparations to fully adapt the story in its third season. It will be released in two course, with the first one debuting on April 4th, while the second one is scheduled for January 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The truth about the world will finally come to light as the fire soldiers, especially Company 8 will have to do everything they can to stop the White Clad. The second season ends on a major cliffhanger with Soichi Hague, the Captain of Company 4’s death and Shinra watching him through his Adolla Link. Things get even more confusing when we see Haumea, the second pillar, visualizing a catatrophose. The third season of Fire Force will begin with Company 8 facing their worst nightmare with Obi’s arrest.

David Production

Fire Force Season 3 Shares Episode 1 Preview Stills

The official website of Fire Force’s anime shares six preview stills of Season 3, Episode 1, titled “Unwavering.” The website also shares a synopsis of the episode that says, “Obi reports the results of Special Fire Force Company 8’s operations to the Tokyo Fire Defence Agency Chief. However, in the middle of the meeting, Obi is suddenly taken away by the Tokyo Imperial Army, who suddenly appear. For some reason, there is also a figure in white clothing there! Meanwhile, as Shinra and his friends are enjoying a brief moment of peace, an alarm bell rings…”

David Production

As the synopsis suggests, Obi gets arrested while discussing Company 8’s collaboration with Haijima and Company 7 with the Fire Defence Agency Chief. However, he is arrested by the Tokyo Army, who are currently under the influence of the White Clad. Not only that, but the entire Company 8 are branded as criminals. Now, they not only have to avoid getting caught by the Tokyo Army, but also rescue their beloved captain. Unfortunately, they will be going up against some powerful characters, including the members of the White Clad and the Fire Force Department.

Throughout the first two seasons, Company 8 has been up against several challenges and they have managed to strive through everything without fail. Now that they are getting closer to the truth behind the spontaneous human combustion, they find themselves in trouble with some powerful organizations, both government and illegal groups. However, Obi and his Company have trustworthy allies who are willing to help them despite the risks involved. The arc is 23 chapters long, featuring the struggles of Shinra and his Company members while also highlighting the plot of the White Clad.

Fire Force Season 3 will be available on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where you can catch up with the first two seasons.

H/T: Fire Force anime’s official website