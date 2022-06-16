New Jujutsu Kaisen Book Wants to Teach Fans English

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in a relatively short amount of time, with the story of Yuji Itadori setting the stage for a prequel film that has become one of the most profitable anime films of all time both in Japan and North America. Now, the students of Jujutsu Tech are helping in teaching fans English while translating some of the major attacks of some of the biggest heroes and villains to emerge from the mind of creator Gege Akutami, as the second season readies itself to be released next year.

While Yuji Itadori has been the star of the supernatural Shonen franchise for the first season of the anime adaptation and most of the manga series, the prequel film of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 decided to focus on the protagonist who came before the boy who was currently sharing his body with the being known as Sukuna. Yuta Okkotsu was also a resident of Jujutsu Tech but had far different abilities and backstory from Yuji, with the star of the prequel having to deal with a villainous threat to the mortal world. While season two of the anime is set to once again focus on Yuji and his fellow classmates, fans shouldn't be surprised if events and characters from the prequel arrive in the return of the television series.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared the details about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen book which will see the students of Jujutsu Tech helping in teaching fans English this summer as the series prepare to return with its second season next year in 2023:

“Learn English with Jujutsu Kaisen!” will be released on August 4th, 2022!



You can read and learn about the famous lines and special techniques of Jujutsu Kaisen characters in English along with illustrations! pic.twitter.com/Bi92O3tGux — shiro (@kaikaikitan) June 16, 2022

For fans that might have missed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters, the film is set to hit the stands with a Blu-Ray/DVD release this fall in Japan with a release date of September 21st. While a worldwide release for the film when it comes to its physical copies has yet to be revealed, it will most likely not be a long wait before we see the story of Yuta Okkotsu make its way to the West in terms of physical discs. There aren't currently any plans for another film in the Shonen franchise, but based on how popular the series has become, a trip to the theaters might take place in the future.

