Jujutsu Kaisen's Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most awaited anime series of the year, and fans have been waiting patiently for its debut. With the summer season coming to an end, all eyes are on the fall to see what's up next. And thanks to a new report, it seems Jujutsu Kaisen has found its fall release date after a little bit of finagling.

The report comes from AnimeTV Japan. The site is well-known for hosting up-to-the-minute trailers from Japan, and its official Twitter informed fans Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming out on October 2. At this time, the date has not been announced via Shonen Jump, but fans are thinking the official news will break later this week as the magazine prepares its new issue.

As for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, this news is welcome as they have a date to pair with the show. The anime has been hotly anticipated by fans given its supernatural story and colorful characters. This date also means Jujutsu Kaisen will be airing along with some other hit series, so the fall 2020 schedule is going to be a packed one.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

After all, the debut season will go live alongside Haikyuu: To the Top and Golden Kamuy season three. Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will also be released in October at some point along with Noblesse and Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon.

If you want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna’s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!"

What do you think of this new report? Will Jujutsu Kaisen be on your must-watch list for the fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.