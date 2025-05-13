“Sure to Exceed Expectations”: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Star Hints the Anime Could Top Season 2

There is a lot to be excited about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, as the content is just as exciting and action-packed as the previous Shibuya Incident Arc. Furthermore, the arc will be something completely different, creating a shift in the manga’s storytelling structure, and the beginning of some of the series’ most exciting segments. As if the hype and anticipation weren’t sky high, one of the anime’s stars and leads just revealed that the expectations will no doubt be shattered and fans amazed at the final product.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview hosted on Jujutsu Kaisen’s website with Yuichi Nakamura, the voice actor of Gojo Satoru and other notable characters like Hawks, Bruno Bucciarati, Kuroo Tetsuro, Mumen Rider and more, discussed the upcoming Hidden Inventory compilation. He discussed his most memorable moment, the return of the Juju Sanpo in the movie, and more. In the end, he revealed the passion that went into the movie and how even the future arcs will exceed expectations, which led to fans being very excited about this reveal.

Part 2



Q: Lastly, a message for fans looking forward to the release of the compilation film?



Nakamura: This project was made with a lot of energy and passion , it’s honestly too good to just leave as a TV broadcast. From the moment the series aired, I kept thinking, “Even just… — 五条悟 (@Yatsukiyuu) May 12, 2025

The Culling Game Arc Is Going To Be Amazing

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be focusing on the Culling Games, a beloved yet controversial arc. It is nothing but fights after the overall premise is set up, and with how amazing Mappa and the Jujutsu Kaisen staff have been delivering on the action, the season will no doubt be incredible and could even end up surpassing the first two seasons, which were production masterpieces. Nakamura might not end up participating in the season since Gojo is currently sealed away by Kenjaku, but it depends on where the season ends on.

Nakamura hypes up the idea of more Jujutsu Kaisen movies with the following statement, “This series was created with so much energy and intensity that it would be a waste to leave it confined to just the TV broadcast.” Nakamura expands further, commenting on how special the series already is, hinting that the Culling Game, the next major arc, could be everything we hope it will be: “Ever since I saw the episodes air, I’ve thought, ‘Even if it’s a special screening, I really hope people get to see this in theaters.’ And not just Hidden Inventory / Premature Death, the future storylines coming up are also sure to exceed expectations.” Finally, Nakamura concludes with a not-so-subtle hint for fans to attend the movie when it comes to theaters, “Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if the whole series was just made into movies at this point (laughs). I’m really happy that Hidden Inventory / Premature Death got a theatrical release, and I promise you won’t regret watching it on the big screen. Please go and experience it for yourself.”

The Culling Games is a deadly tournament in Jujutsu Kaisen created by Kenjaku to force evolution in sorcerers. After merging Tengen with humanity, Kenjaku activates the game, trapping players in colonies where they must fight to survive. Participants gain points by killing others, which they can use to add new rules. Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and allies enter the game to save Gojo and stop Kenjaku. As alliances form and betrayals unfold, the group battles powerful cursed users to hopefully win and free their mentor, Gojo Satoru, as the Jujutsu world is being toppled from all sides.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3’s release date or window might be unknown, but what fans can expect is yet another masterful season that will elevate the source material to greater heights and show fans another great installment. With amazing character moments, fights, and a massive plot twist, the Culling Games arc will be one that cannot be missed as the legendary battle series looks to return to dominate once again.