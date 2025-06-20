10 Anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Characters We Can’t Wait to See in Season 3, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are buzzing with anticipation for Season 3, which promises to adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc. This arc introduces a slew of powerful and intriguing new characters, along with bringing back some familiar faces in new capacities. From formidable sorcerers with unique cursed techniques to ancient beings seeking to fulfill their own agendas, the Culling Game is a battle royale that will push our heroes (and foes) to their limits. Get ready for intense battles, unexpected alliances, and shocking revelations as these characters leave their indelible mark on the jujutsu world.

We’ve compiled a list of ten Jujutsu Kaisen characters who we’re most excited to see brought to life on screen, each of whom are making us count down the days until Season 3 drops. While MAPPA has plenty of material to keep us entertained until then, including the new Chainsaw Man movie, for many fans, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 remains the main event. To that end, here are some headliners we think you should be the most excited to see next!

10) Naoya Zenin

Let’s be clear: the “excitement” to see Naoya Zenin is purely to collectively revel in how much we despise him. As the head of the Zenin clan’s strongest faction, the Hei, he embodies everything reprehensible about the traditional jujutsu world – arrogance, misogyny, and utter selfishness. His privileged background and inflated sense of superiority make him an easy target for hatred, and the way he treats Maki is particularly infuriating.

While the Projection Sorcery cursed technique he shares with his father, Naobito, is undeniably powerful, Naoya’s true impact on the story comes from his awful personality and the toxic environment he creates everywhere he goes. Without giving away spoilers, his arc will undoubtedly be a cathartic experience for many viewers. If you’re ready for someone who makes you boo and hiss at the screen, Naoya Zenin will be the perfect source of loathing.

9) Uraume

Uraume, Sukuna’s devoted servant for centuries, is a character shrouded in intrigue, and their chilling presence is bound to be a highlight of Season 3 in terms of Jujutsu Kaisen character appearances. Their ice-based cursed technique, combined with an unwavering loyalty that spans centuries, makes Uraume a formidable opponent and a fascinating mystery. Though there have been glimpses into their power and dedication during the Shibuya Incident, their full capabilities are yet to be explored on screen.

Their ancient origins and deep connection to Sukuna suggest a rich backstory that could shed light on the history of jujutsu itself. More of their unique abilities and their cold, calculating demeanor will play a major part in the unfolding chaos of the Culling Game. Uraume’s involvement promises to bring a deeper layer of ancient sorcery and strategic complexity to the unfolding action.

8) Yorozu

Yorozu is another ancient sorcerer who is reincarnated into the modern era. Her unique cursed technique and powerful abilities make her a standout character, regardless of how likable‒ or unlikeable‒ she may be. Her confidence and aggressive fighting style are captivating, and her past connection to Sukuna adds a layer of depth to her character. Yorozu’s cursed technique, which allows her to create liquid metal that can form different structures and weapons, promises some visually spectacular battles.

Her reemergence into the Culling Game with a clear objective – to gain Sukuna’s attention and affection – sets the stage for conflicts on all sides. Season 3 will explore how her determination and incredible power will challenge the heroes (particularly Megumi) and influence the trajectory of the Culling Game. Yorozu’s unique blend of ancient power and a very personal agenda makes her a character to keep an eye out for.

7) Reggie Star

Reggie Star, a cunning and pragmatic reincarnated sorcerer, is a master of strategic combat and deception. His Contractual Re-entry cursed technique, which allows him to manifest anything he’s purchased using the receipts of the items, brings a unique and unpredictable fighting style to the series; one that will be incredibly exciting to see animated. His battle against Megumi is a masterclass in tactical thinking and resourcefulness.

Reggie’s intelligence and ability to adapt to any situation make him a dangerous enemy for all Culling Game players in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. He’s not just about raw power; he’s a schemer who uses his wits to outmaneuver his opponents. It will be interesting to see how his complex strategies and unconventional abilities translate to the screen, leading to some of the most intricate and suspenseful fights in the arc.

6) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori, one of the most powerful reincarnated sorcerers in the Culling Game, is a force of nature whose sheer destructive power will be incredible to witness in animated form. His cursed technique, Cursed Energy Discharge, allows him to convert his cursed energy into high-speed beams of devastating force, making him an incredibly dangerous long-range combatant. His desire for intense fights align perfectly with the chaos of the Culling Game.

Ryu’s no-nonsense attitude and love for a good fight make him an interesting character. His raw power and straightforward approach to combat provide a refreshing contrast to some of the more complex cursed techniques. The extent of his destructive capabilities are on full display in the Culling Game, showing how he pushes even the strongest characters to their limits in what promises to be some of the most explosive battles of the season.

5) Hana Kurusu

Hana Kurusu, the vessel for the ancient sorcerer Angel, plays a unique and crucial role in the Culling Game, making her a highly anticipated character for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Her cursed technique, Jacob’s Ladder, has the power to extinguish any cursed technique, including cursed objects, which makes her an invaluable asset in the fight against Kenjaku and the ongoing crisis. Her potential to free Gojo Satoru from the Prison Realm makes her one of the most important characters in the arc.

Beyond her overwhelming power, Hana’s compassionate nature and initial reluctance to embrace the violence of the Culling Game set her up as an emotional core in the midst of death and destruction, much like Yuji Itadori. Her interactions with Yuji and the others, and the moral dilemmas she finds herself wrapped up in, adds significant emotional depth to the upcoming season.

4) Fumihiko Takaba

Fumihiko Takaba, a comedian-turned-sorcerer, has one of the most bizarre, yet incredibly, powerful cursed techniques: Comedian. This ability allows him to manifest anything he finds genuinely funny, regardless of logic or reality, making him an unpredictable and wildly entertaining character. His carefree attitude and unique approach to combat promise moments of both humor and unexpected power.

Takaba’s battles are unlike anything else in Jujutsu Kaisen, often descending into hilarious and nonsensical scenarios that somehow still manage to be incredibly effective. It will be interesting to see how the animators bring his chaotic and unpredictable powers to life and create fights that are as silly as they are thrilling. Takaba’s introduction as an anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 character guarantees a fresh and unconventional dynamic to the otherwise serious tone of the Culling Game.

3) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari, the third-year student from Jujutsu High, has been mentioned in passing, but has yet to appear in the anime. He is a charismatic and incredibly powerful gambler whose domain expansion, Idle Death Gamble, is a spectacle that fans on social media have been longing to see animated. When activated, his domain essentially turns into a pachinko machine, and if he hits a jackpot, he gains infinite cursed energy for a short period, making him virtually invincible. His reckless fighting style, iconic dancing, and confidence are infectious.

Hakari’s unique personality and unconventional cursed technique make him a fan favorite, and his involvement in the Culling Game promises some of the most dynamic and unpredictable fights. Seeing the sheer chaos of his domain expansion in full glory, and how his power influences the outcome of the deadly game, will be a joy to witness on screen. His arc also explores themes of moral complexities, adding layers to his character beyond just his strength and personality.

2) Hajime Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo, an ancient sorcerer known for his mastery over lightning-based cursed energy, is an absolute powerhouse whose raw destructive capabilities are sure to be a highlight of Season 3. His cursed technique, Mythical Beast Amber, allows him to generate and manipulate electricity with devastating precision. His singular focus on fighting Sukuna and his unyielding pursuit of strength make him a truly mesmerizing character fans will immediately gravitate towards.

Kashimo’s impressive power and relentless pursuit of strong opponents to fight guarantee some of the most electrifying (pun intended!) battles in the series. His lightning-fast movements, devastating attacks, and unique character design are sure to be brought to life with stunning animation. Kashimo’s participation in the Culling Game raises the stakes considerably, and his clash with other leading characters will create some of the most tense scenes of the season.

1) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma, the former lawyer turned sorcerer, is arguably one of the most intellectually fascinating and complex characters introduced in the Culling Game and in the series as a whole, making him our top pick for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. His cursed technique, Judgeman, forces his opponents into a courtroom-like domain where their guilt or innocence is determined through legal lanes. If found guilty, their cursed technique is confiscated or they face the death penalty. This unique ability leads to incredibly high-stakes and thought-provoking battles.

Higuruma’s internal struggles with justice, his sharp intellect, and the deep impact of his cursed technique on both himself and his opponents make him an incredibly layered character. The intricate details of his domain expansion and the psychological battles that unfold within it will surely be some of the most captivating moments and memorable arcs of the Culling Game.