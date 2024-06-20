Jujutsu Kaisen: Peru National Police Recreate "Specialz" Opening in Viral Video

Jujutsu Kaisen's reach knows no bounds. From its manga debut to its season two finale, the Shonen Jump series never fails to impress. The supernatural manga has become a global hit, and thanks to Studio MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen is at the top of the anime game. Even the show's singles are inspiring tributes from fans, and now, a new video is going viral as it has the National Police of Peru recreating the opening.

The whole thing went live on TikTok this month as the official page for the NPP posted the recreation. The organization, which is headed up by Peru's Ministry of Defense, pulled together members to recreate the opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season two. The single "Specialz" can be heard throughout the clip as the opening is recreated shot by shot. So of course, it did not take long before anime fans got a hold on this viral video.

This tribute isn't the first "Specialz" has earned, but it is one of the only government-backed homages. This NPP post proves Jujutsu Kaisen is a bonafide global phenomenon. As for the song "Specialz" itself, well – the track has gone on to become a top hit on the charts. Following its release in 2023, the King Gnu track topped Japan's Oricon chart and placed high on Billboard's US World Digital Song Sales chart. From Hong Kong to New Zealand, the Jujutsu Kaisen single has become a hit, and it has grown so big that the armed forces are now paying attention.

If you are not familiar with the King Gnu single, you can find "Specialz" in season two of Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

