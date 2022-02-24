Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Director Addresses Gojo and Geto’s Complicated Relationship

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will make its way to the United States shortly, and the film has got fans feeling hyped these days. With its premiere set for the end of March, the team behind Jujutsu Kaisen is speaking out about the hit film and its biggest challenges. It’s not just the animation that challenges the film’s team, after all. The characters themselves can be hard to manage, and director Sunghoo Park is now opening up about the challenges in Geto’s relationship with Gojo.

The update comes from a recent chat director Park Sunghoo did in Japan as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is expanding its release overseas. It was there the animator was asked how Gojo must have felt discovering Geto’s role in the events of the movie. After all, those who have read the prequel know Geto tries to kill Yuta Okkotsu to steal his special-grade curse, and Sunghoo said Gojo could only be disappointed by the ordeal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Gojo must have hoped that Geto would not be the one attacking Okkotsu and others behind the scene. Then, when they meet again atthe technical college, the hope was shattered and the fact that Geto is the mastermind becomes inevitable. Gojo worries again when Geto, the reason for his emotional wound, appears in front of him. I think Gojo’s humanity is reflected in this series of events,” Sunghoo shared (via kaikaikitan).

Clearly, Gojo isn’t the kind of person to let personal feelings cloud his judgment but Geto seems to be his exception. The manga has time and again described Geto as Gojo’s only best friend. This makes things all the more complicated when Geto’s corpse is taken and used to puppet one of the nastiest cursed known to the franchise. Even in death, Geto has found ways to tug at Gojo’s heartstrings, but things hit their head in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. So if you haven’t watched it for yourself, you’ll want to check out the movie as soon as it hits theaters near you.

Do you think Gojo and Geto will ever be able to settle their differences? Or are the Jujutsu Kaisen pair destined for tragedy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.