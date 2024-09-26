Epic Jujutsu Kaisen Short Brings Yuji's Final Fight With Sukuna to Life

If there is one thing Jujutsu Kaisen is good at, it is war. The supernatural series has never hidden its interest in violence as all our heroes have been on the battlefield. From curse users to top-grade curses, we have seen every kind of fight imaginable in Jujutsu Kaisen. Not long ago, the manga had fans locked in with Yuji's final throwdown with Sukuna, and now one fan is going viral for bringing that battle to life.

As you can see below, the fight between Sukuna and Yuji was inked by the user Nelson_MorinJr on social media. The animator took to X (Twitter) to share their vision of the inevitable fight and honestly? Their one-man tribute is as good if not better than some official anime OVAs.

Itadori vs Sukuna fan animation!!

According to Nelson_MorinJr, they spent two months on this fan-anime.

According to Nelson_MorinJr, they spent two months on this fan-anime, but you would not know that. The reel as it stands is very polished. From shading to sakuga, this Jujutsu Kaisen short has it all, and it proves why Yuji vs Sukuna will be a big one for Studio MAPPA to handle down the line.

Yuji Settles the Score with Sukuna on Screen

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen has built up Yuji vs Sukuna since it began. Creator Gege Akutami took Yuji for a spin six years ago when the boy came into contact with Sukuna for the first time. After swallowing the King of Curses' finger, Yuji found himself thrust into a bloody world, but he handled it in stride. All the while, our hero had to contend with a murderous curse in his soul, and they butted heads plenty of times before the Shibuya Incident arc changed things for good.

If you are caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, you will know the ins and outs of Yuji's final fight. Sukuna lorded over the Shinjuku Shodown arc like a god and not even Gojo could stop him. A slew of top-tier sorcerers were either killed or defeated by Sukuna before his last punches were thrown. Yuji managed to corner Sukuna with his improved hand-to-hand combat and shocking Domain Expansion. His improved techniques made Sukuna go on defense, but Yuji was only able to pull a win with help from his friends. Megumi and Nobara sealed the deal, so there is no doubt Gojo Satoru trained his kids right.

Jujutsu Kaisen Will End on September 30th

This fan-anime has brought attention to one of Yuji's best fights in Jujutsu Kaisen, but the manga has already moved past the battle. For weeks now, the manga has been busy with its epilogue. Akutami revealed plans to end Jujutsu Kaisen on September 30 with chapter 271, and we are now just days out from that release. All eyes are on the update to see how Yuji's crew closes their adventure, so readers will not want to sleep on this final outing.

As for where you can read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271, it will be available on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. Its anime is also easy enough to find online. Jujutsu Kaisen seasons one are two are now streaming everywhere from Crunchyroll to Hulu and Netflix.

What do you think about this take on Yuji vs Sukuna? Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen to bring season three to life?