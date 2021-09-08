



Jujutsu Kaisen has wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today, with the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech battling against a never-ending number of supernatural curses, but one artist has imagined what the sorcerers would look like as babies. With the upcoming feature-length film set to show us the world created by Gege Akutami before Yuji had ingested one of the fingers of the king of curses, Sukuna, potentially seeing Yuji and his friends extremely early in their lives isn’t out of the question.

The first season of the anime came to a close not only with Yuji eating another of the cursed fingers of Sukuna, but also assisting his fellow classmates Megumi and Nobara in defeating some of the strongest curses that they’ve encountered to date. Though Jujutsu Kaisen has had plenty of merchandise in the past to offer Shonen fans, this upcoming baby merchandise is unlike anything that has come before, taking the opportunity to not only focus on the main three protagonists but several of the other members of the ever-expanding cast in the anime franchise created by Gege Akutami.

Twitter User Kai Kai Kitan shared the upcoming merchandise that is set to arrive from Premium Bandai in the future, giving us a new look at the cast members of Jujutsu Kaisen when they were babies and before they were introduced to the world of the supernatural that engulfs their lives:

New Jujutsu Kaisen merch from Premium Bandai! They are being wrapped like babies!! pic.twitter.com/3dPgH9aRue — shiro (@kaikaikitan) September 7, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm a second season for the anime created by Studio MAPPA, who is also responsible for the final season of Attack On Titan and the Netflix original series Yasuke, but considering the popularity of the Shonen franchise, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised to see the announcement arrive around the time that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is released. With the manga still running strong following a brief hiatus due to Gege Akutami’s health issues, the story of Jujutsu Tech is apparently moving closer to the end game which will wrap the series.

What do you think of this insane merchandise that takes the sorcerers back to their past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Yuji and his supernatural friends at Jujutsu Tech.