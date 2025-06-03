Jujutsu Kaisen Has a Big Update Coming Soon

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise has had some buzz in the past few months, but this week might become even busier as new information is teased in this year’s Anime Expo event, which will be held on June 6, 2025. While it is anyone’s guess what could come out of this event regarding the massive battle shonen by Gege Akutami, there is a very good chance that it could be concerning the highly anticipated sequel to the second season.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account of TOHO Animation, Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime will have a special event on June 6, during Anime Expo in Los Angeles, U.S. Furthermore, the voice actors of Yuji Itadori, Junya Enoki, and Yuta Okkotsu, Megumi Ogata, will be present as special guests. This news obviously has fans excited as there is one thing on their minds: Season 3. It has been a while since the last official update about the season, and since there was nothing substantial to come out of the Anime Japan event, fans are pinning their hopes on this event.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Could Finally Have New Information

The fact that the voice actors of Itadori and Yuta will be attending is the most interesting aspect of this news and could be hinting at something. For those unaware, season 3 will begin with the Itadori Extermination arc, and while the overall arc the season will cover is the Culling Games, the first few episodes will cover this. While there are some exciting moments such as Naoya and the Zenin Clan’s introduction, the real main dish is the battle between Yuji and Okkotsu. Usually, when an anime sequel is being announced, voice actors of the main characters help announce it, but Enoki and Ogata being the ones to attend the event is very intriguing.

Announced soon after season 2 ended and at last year’s Jump Festa, the most that season 3 got was a key visual depicting Yuji sitting on a staircase, and it has been radio silence since. Covering the Culling Games arc, the season will see the main characters forced into a deadly tournament-style battle all across Japan in order to stop Kenjaku and free Gojo from his seal. With non-stop action, the introduction of new exciting characters, and a massive plot twist that will define the series, Culling Games is going to be truly something if adapted properly.

This weekend will be interesting for the franchise, and it is the perfect chance to update fans on the progress of the series. It has been more than 2 years since season 2 aired, and the sequel could be coming sooner rather than later, most likely late this year or early 2026. With one movie currently in cinemas and another one coming this October, the fandom is rejuvenated and ready after quite some time with neither anime content nor manga.