Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta's Cursed Technique Brought Gojo Back From the Dead

Jujutsu Kaisen has fans on edge right now, and while that is hardly surprising for the series, the manga's intensity is staying strong. Creator Gege Akutami is in the midst of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, and to date, it has taken a number of lives. Months ago, fans were stunned when Gojo Satoru met his fate at the hands of Sukuna, but things are now different. In the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo Satoru made their comeback, and we're breaking down how Yuta's cursed technique made it possible.

So let's address the elephant in the room, yeah? Jujutsu Kaisen killed off Gojo Satoru just over a year ago, and it was a bloody show. Sukuna managed to cleave time and space itself to take out Gojo. Now, the sorcerer is back on the battlefield, but it isn't the Gojo we know. Instead, the body of Gojo is fighting once more, and Yuta is the one controlling him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The revelation just about broke the Internet, and now fans are breaking down the impact Yuta's decision will have on the series. In every physiological sense, Gojo is dead – he was bisected at the hip, and his brain has been removed from his body. Yuta's own brain is now occupying Gojo's body in order to control it, and that is because Yuta used his cursed technique to copy Kenjaku's own before the ancient sorcerer was killed.

We know Yuta has the incredible ability to copy the cursed techniques of others. His innate ability is called Copy, you know? When Yuta is tied to Rika, he can copy the innate abilities of others, but there are limits. Certain conditions must be met for Yuta to copy an innate ability, and for some, he can only use them for a short period of time. This has led many fans to question if Yuta (and Gojo) will only be around for about five minutes, but that likely isn't the case.

After all, Yuta's use of innate techniques is impacted by what kind of cursed technique it leans into. There are one-time activation techniques as well as continuous types and intermittent type. If Kenjaku's body-hijacking ability is a single activation, Yuta may be able to stick around longer than anticipated. But either way, fans are still uncertain of whether Yuta can use other copied techniques while using Copy to pilot Gojo's body.

For now, all eyes are on the future of Yuta (Gojo) vs Sukuna. The showdown is ongoing as the pair just laid their domains against one another. So hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen will keep fans roped in with Gojo as the sorcerer's future with Yuta looks more uncertain than ever.

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's latest cliffhanger? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!